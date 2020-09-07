Advertisement

Samsung to Shut Down its TV Manufacturing Plant in China

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 07, 2020 2:37 pm

Latest News

The decision was taken back in 2018. The factory has around 300 workers and it will be closed by the end of November 2020.
Samsung closed its last smartphone manufacturing factory in China and it looks like the tech giant might also do the same with the production of its TVs in China.

 

According to a new report by SamMobile, the giant will close its sole TV manufacturing plant in Tianjin, for efficiency boost in its supply chain management.

Sources also suggest that this decision was taken back in 2018. The factory has around 300 workers and it will be closed by the end of November 2020. Moreover, the company is aiming for a big shift in the display panels, by offering QD-OLED technology for its QLED TVs and stopping the production of LCD panels.

 

Compared to LG's OLED technology, Samsung QD-OLED panels function similarly. The term that Samsung has coined for its 'next generation' TVs using the QD-OLED panels is microLED TVs.

 

The tech giant also had a smartphone factory in Taijin in 2018 and Huizhou in 2019 until it decided to close both of them after which the company will be left with only two factories in China; one in Xian and another in Suzhou.

 

Since Samsung is trying to make India its export hub, it will be really interesting to see if Samsung will be able to expand its territory in the country.

