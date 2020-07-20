Advertisement

Samsung to reportedly make 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 875G, 735G chipsets

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 20, 2020 2:34 pm

Samsung is planning to make Qualcomm Snapdragon 875G and the Snapdragon 735G processor using its 5nm EUV process.

Samsung, during its Q1 2020 earnings call revealed that it will start the mass production of 5nm chipsets by the end of the second quarter. Now, it is reported that the company will also make 5nm chipsets for Qualcomm. 

 

As per a leak originating from China, Samsung is planning to make Qualcomm Snapdragon 875G and the Snapdragon 735G processor using its 5nm EUV process. The chipsets are said to be 25 per cent smaller than other SoC present in the market based on the 7nm process. The report further highlights that the chipsets will come with higher transistor density and it will come with up to 20 per cent improved power efficiency. 

 

The report further highlights that the Snapdragon X60 5G modem will be made using the same 5nm EUV process. Interestingly, Qualcomm introduced Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865+ processors this year that were made by TSMC using its 7nm process. 

 

As per previous rumours, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875G processor will come with Kryo 685 CPU cores. The chipset will be loaded with Adreno 660 GPU and it will also come with Adren o 665 VPU (vector processing unit) along with Adreno 1095 DPU (data processing unit). The chipset will be loaded with Spectra 580 ISP and it will come with quad-channel PoP LPDDR5 RAM along with Qualcomm Secure Processing Unit, WiFi ax with 2x2 MIMO and more. 

 

Meanwhile, Qualcomm has announced the launch of its latest flagship mobile platform, the Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G. The company has revealed that commercial devices based on the new chipset are expected to be announced in the third quarter of 2020. 

 

Interestingly, Asus and Lenovo have already announced smartphones that will come with the latest chipset. Asus has revealed that its upcoming ROG Phone 3 will be launched with Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G and it will be unveiled on July 22. 

 

Similarly, Lenovo has also confirmed that its Legion gaming smartphone will be unveiled on July 22 with the latest chipset from Qualcomm.

 

