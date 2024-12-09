Samsung to Release Audio Eraser Feature in One UI 7 Soon: Leak

Samsung is working on a new feature that will be baked into One UI 7, the latest version of its Android-based software skin. The company will soon release the Audio Eraser feature in One UI 7 that will help reduce background noise, wind noise, and more in a video. Here’s everything to know about it.

As leaked by tipster Ice Universe, an incoming version of One UI 7 will add the Audio Eraser feature. The Audio Eraser feature in One UI 7, as per the description seen in the screenshot shared by the tipster, will “eliminate distracting noise in videos by adjusting the volume of voices, wind, and other sounds.”

Image Credit: Ice Universe

The description clearly states what the feature is supposed to do. Google has a similar feature that’s also AI-based and runs exclusively on Pixel smartphones and tablet. Google’s version uses advanced machine-learning models to separate audio tracks in your videos, allowing you to adjust their volume. Dubbed “Audio Magic Eraser,” it lets you effortlessly remove unwanted sounds.

This tool identifies various audio streams—such as background conversations, stray music, or wind noise—and displays them as separate layers. You can then fine-tune each layer individually, reducing distractions and making your video sound exactly how you want it.

While Samsung doesn’t detail how its own implementation works, it should be similar to Google’s. Samsung released One UI 7 earlier last week for Galaxy S24 series in multiple countries including India. The update brings a revamped feel to One UI along with various AI features such as AI-based advanced writing assist tools. Integrated into AI OS, they allow users to boost their productivity where texts can be selected, without needing to switch between applications.