One UI 7 Beta for Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Launched in These Countries

Samsung today announced the public release of the One UI 7 beta for Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The new version of One UI boasts powerful AI features, simplified controls, and a preview of scalable AI ecosystems of the future, according to the company.

“One UI 7 marks a significant leap forward by integrating leading AI agents and multimodal capabilities into every touch point of the interface, creating an AI platform where every interaction feels natural and intuitive. The beta program offers a first look at an upgraded mobile user experience for greater personalization than ever before,” said Samsung.

One UI 7 beta for Galaxy S24 series brings AI-based advanced writing assist tools. Integrated into AI OS, they allow users to boost their productivity where texts can be selected, without needing to switch between applications. This capability expands on the powerful writing assist tools already available to Galaxy users, offering AI-powered options to summarize content, check spelling and grammar, and automatically format notes into bullet points.

Call transcripts is another new feature that’s available in 20 languages. When call recording is enabled, recorded calls will automatically be transcribed for reference later on, eliminating the need to take notes manually while multitasking.

One UI 7’s AI features come with a significant new look, based on a new notification system that streamlines communication with easy access from the device’s lock screen. It includes Now Bar, which highlights relevant activities across various features like Interpreter, Music, Recording, Stopwatch, and more.

By offering instant access to important notifications, Now Bar reduces the need to constantly unlock the device and allows users to engage with key information effortlessly. Set to be supported on upcoming Galaxy S series devices, Now Bar will transform the lock screen experience, which will continue to evolve with more intelligent experiences in the future.

“Defined by bold, iconic design choices, One UI 7 reduces visual clutter and fosters an inviting experience designed to resonate with users on a personal level and enable intuitive mobile experiences across AI features,” says Samsung. Other changes in One UI 7 include a simplified home screen, redesigned One UI widgets, and a new lock screen.

A redesigned camera user interface allows more intuitive control over advanced settings. Camera buttons, controls, and modes have been reorganized to make it easier to find the features you need and to give you a clearer preview of the picture you’re taking or the video you’re recording.

For Pro and Pro video modes, the manual settings layout has also been simplified, making it easier to focus on the picture or video you’re shooting. A new zoom control is available when you’re recording in Pro video mode, allowing you to control the zoom speed for smooth transitions.

One UI 7: Availability Details

The official One UI 7 release will commence with upcoming Galaxy S series devices, featuring additional AI capabilities including enhanced on-device AI functions, starting from the first quarter of 2025. In line with Samsung’s commitment to extend its OS upgrade policy, the update will gradually roll out to other Galaxy devices.

The One UI 7 beta for Galaxy S24 series devices is available in Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the U.S., from today, December 5. Galaxy S24 series users can apply to join the beta program via Samsung Members.