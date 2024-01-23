Samsung To Launch Rugged XCover Series Smartphone For The First Time In India?

Samsung recently launched a new smartphone under its rugged XCover series portfolio, called the Galaxy XCover 7. While Samsung hasn’t launched its rugged smartphone lineup in India, it could soon change as a few developments now suggest that the Korean brand may launch its Galaxy XCover 7 in India soon.

Galaxy XCover 7: Suspected India Launch

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7, unveiled earlier this month, is featured on Samsung’s official India website with the model number “SM-G556B” listed on its support pages. The complete model ID, “SM-G556BZKDINS,” revealed on this support page strongly suggests an imminent launch of the device in India.

Adding to the evidence was the listing on BIS certification website spotted back in November 2023. If it does launch, the Galaxy XCover 7 could be the first rugged (or XCover) series phone to launch in India. The Galaxy XCover series products are mainly targeted at enterprise customers who want durable products and not individual buyers. The company’s strategy with this device in India is yet to be figured out.

Galaxy XCover 7: Specs

The Galaxy XCover 7 sports a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display with FHD+ resolution, 60Hz display refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Processor which is paired with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB.

For optics, the smartphone includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is backed by a removable 4,050mAh battery which supports up to 15W charging. The XCover 7 further runs on Android 15-based OneUI 6.

For connectivity, the device includes Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, 3.5mm Headphone jack, USB-C port for charging, and GPS. It also supports POGO Pin interface for charging. The device is IP68 rated along with MIL-810H industrial standard certification.