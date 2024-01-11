New Rugged Devices From Samsung: Galaxy XCover 7, Galaxy Tab Active 5

Samsung isn’t known for it’s rugged devices but it does launch a couple of them every once in a while. While the last launch was in 2022, it is now that time of the year when Samsung debuts the new generation of its rugged devices, and they are called the Galaxy XCover 7 and the Tab Active 5. Take a look at what they have to offer.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7: Price, Specs

The pricing of Galaxy XCover 7 has not been announced yet. However, it is confirmed that it’ll go on sale later this month. We shall update the prices once it is officially announced.

The Galaxy XCover 7 sports a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display with FHD+ resolution, 60Hz display refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Processor which is paired with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB.

For optics, the smartphone includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is backed by a removable 4,050mAh battery which supports up to 15W charging. The XCover 7 further runs on Android 15-based OneUI 6.

For connectivity, the device includes Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, 3.5mm Headphone jack, USB-C port for charging, and GPS. It also supports POGO Pin interface for charging. The device is IP68 rated along with MIL-810H industrial standard certification.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5: Price, Specs

The pricing of Galaxy Tab Active 5 has also not been announced yet but it will go on sale later this month. We shall update the prices once they are officially announced. The device is offered in 6GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 runs on Android 14 and features an 8-inch WUXGA TFT display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on a 5nm octa-core Exynos 1380 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB with microSD card support.

The tablet has a 13MP shooter with an f/1.9 Aperture and LED flash on the rear along with a 5MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture on the front. It is backed up by a 5,050mAh user replaceable battery with 15W Fast charging that supports both the USB Type-C port and POGO pins for charging.

In addition, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 can run without a battery in No Battery Mode. This lets workers use the device non-stop at kiosks or in vehicles, preserving battery health in hot environments.

For security, users get a fingerprint scanner, Face unlock, and Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault. Additional features include an in-box S-Pen, IP68 water and dust resistant (for both S-Pen and tablet) and MIL-STD-810H military standards rating. Connectivity options include Dual-SIM (nano + eSIM), 5G, WiFi 6 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BeiDou, 3.5mm Audio Jack and a USB-C 2.0 port.