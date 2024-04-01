Samsung Bixby May Finally Get The AI Upgrade It Deserves

Samsung went all in on AI with Galaxy AI on it’s Galaxy S24 series smartphones and then later expanding it to its previous flagships, such as the S23 series. However, Samsung is now also considering to upgrade its own voice assistant Bixby with new Generative AI features, something it should have done long back.

With Generative AI making its way to most voice assistants, Samsung and Apple have been behind in this race. Talking about the former, Won-joon Choi, executive vice president at Samsung’s mobile business, told CNBC in an interview last month that the Korean brand is planning to give Bixby a major upgrade with new AI smarts that would bring it in line with its competitors.

”With the emergence of generative AI and LLM (large language model) technology, I believe that we have to redefine the role of the Bixby, so that Bixby could be equipped with generative AI and become more smarter in the future,” Choi told CNBC. According to him, it will “enable a more natural conversation and to work out an interface that supports the Samsung products in our ecosystem.”

As of now, Bixby and Siri (from Apple) are two voice assistants that are in dire need of an AI upgrade. Both of them are tightly integrated within their respective operating systems but still aren’t as smart as some other assistants, such as ChatGPT or Gemini by Google.

The official did not give a timeline as to when users can expect to see the AI getting integrated into Bixby, but did say that Samsung is “working so hard” to deliver them. The brand has previously confirmed that Bixby is not going anywhere and will co-exist with the Galaxy AI features. However, it’s only logical for Samsung to also upgrade its voice assistant with advanced capabilities, especially when there are reports Apple is going to do the same to Siri with its upcoming iOS 18 update.