Samsung SpaceMax Family Hub smart refrigerator launched in India

The brand has introduced the Samsung SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerator in the country.

Samsung has today announced the launch of its new flagship connected refrigerator in India. The brand has introduced the Samsung SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerator in the country and with this, it has expanded its Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio in India. The latest smart refrigerator comes with features like automate meal planning, inside the refrigerator and more.

Samsung SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerator price and availability

The latest SpaceMax Family Hub comes with a capacity of 657-litres and it is available in Premium Black Matt finish. The refrigerator will be available for pre-booking on Flipkart, Samsung.com, Reliancedigital.in, Croma.com and Vijaysales.com from July 13 to July 26, 2020, at a special price of Rs 196,990. The pre-book offer also includes additional benefits like cashback up to Rs 9,000 and a free Galaxy Note 10 Lite worth Rs 37,999. After the limited period is over, the Samsung SpaceMax Family Hub will be available for Rs 219,900. The company is also offering a 10-year warranty on its Digital Inverter Technology Compressor.

Samsung SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerator features

The Samsung SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerator comes with a built-in View Inside camera that allows users to take a quick peek inside the refrigerator with a multi-finger swipe down on the Family Hub screen, all without opening the home appliance. One can also see the same remotely through the Family Hub app. The refrigerator allows you to create shopping lists, food memos, digitally label food with expiration dates and set reminders.

The home appliance comes with a 21.5-inch FHD touch screen and one also uses it as a whiteboard, memo or photo album. Family members can also make calls and share photos and notes with each other through the refrigerator. It also comes with Bixby integration and one can ask “Hi Bixby, what’s new today?” and it will provide a readout of the news, weather and calendar updates.

Furthermore, users can access songs on the web browser, live radio app or Music apps such as Spotify and Gaana or mirror their Samsung Smart TVs to watch their favourite shows on the Family Hub screen.It features 25-watt premium speakers for a sound that is deep in bass and rich in the mid-range. It also comes with a Meal Planner feature that recommends smart recipes based on dietary preferences you set, helps you come up with a week-long meal plan based on your refrigerator inventory, and prepares your shopping list with all the right ingredients you need.

The refrigerator comes with All-Around Cooling that keeps food fresh in every corner and Digital Inverter Technology that provides up to 50 per cent energy saving. The refrigerator also comes with a Deodorizing Filter that keeps the inside of the refrigerator fresh by constantly passing air through built-in activated carbon filters. The Power Cool & Power Freeze features offer rapid cooling performance at the touch of a button for the fridge and freezer compartments respectively while the Auto Ice-maker ensures plenty of ice all the time without compromising on freezer space and makes ice automatically.