Samsung slashes price of Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A21s and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 18, 2020 4:47 pm

Customers can now avail discounts up to Rs 1500 on the purchase of select Samsung smartphones.

Ahead of the festive season, Samsung has announced offers on Galaxy A & Galaxy M series.  Customers can now avail discounts up to Rs 1500 on the purchase of below smartphones.

Here are the offers.

Samsung Galaxy A71: The Samsung Galaxy A71 which comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is now priced at Rs 29499 with an effective price cut of Rs 1500 from its original price of Rs 30999.

Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with Li-Po 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, It runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.1 on top of it. There is a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.


Samsung Galaxy A51: Galaxy A51 will now be available at Rs 24499 for 8GB variant and Rs 22999 for the 6GB variant after an effective price cut of Rs 1500 & Rs 1000 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy A31: Galaxy A31 was originally priced at Rs 20999 but with the price cut of Rs 1000 and additional cashback of Rs 1000 on ICICI Bank credit cards (EMI only), the effective ownership price is Rs 18999.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with Android 10-based One UI and 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support via USB Type-C. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC and a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel, a 5-megapixel and a 5-megapixel and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A21s: The Galaxy A21s will now be available at Rs 16499 for 6GB variant and Rs 14999 for the 4GB variant with an effective price cut of Rs 1000.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with 720×1600 pixels resolution and Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box. The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Exynos 850  processor. There is a quad-camera setup of a 48-megapixel sensor primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging through the USB-C port.

Samsung Galaxy M01s: Galaxy M01s will now be available at Rs 9499 with an effective price cut of Rs 500.

The Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. There is a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel. For the front, it has 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI Core on top. It is backed up with a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core: The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is available to consumers across Bharat starting Rs 4999 for the (1+16 GB) variant and Rs 5999 for (2+32 GB) variant with an effective price cut of Rs 500.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes with 5.3-inch HD+ display. It packs in 3000 mAh battery for usage of up to 11 hours and is just 8.6 mm slim. Galaxy M01 Core is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor and has a single 8-megapixel rear camera while for the front there is a 5-megapixel shooter. The phone runs Android 10 (Go edition)

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV

Infinix Note 7 First Impression

TWS earbuds buying Guide

Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut

