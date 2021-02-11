Samsung rolls out One UI 3.1 update to Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung is rolling One UI 3.1 for the Galaxy S20 FE for European markets.

Samsung rolled out Android 11-based One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy S20 FE smartphone in December, and now it is rolling One UI 3.1 for the Galaxy S20 FE for European markets. The new build comes with the February 2021 security patch and some new features.



The One UI 3.1 update for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE carries firmware version G781BXXU2CUB5 and update weighs in at around 1.7GB, reports SamMobile. The update is based on Android 11.



At the moment, the update is released in countries, including Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Romania, Spain, Nordic, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Italy, France, Slovenia, Baltic, Portugal, United Kingdom, and Poland.



Samsung India is yet to announce One UI 3.1 roll out for the Galaxy S20 FE. It’s worth noting that the update is rolled out to 5G Global variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. You can check for it manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install to check and install the software.



The update brings features like Google Discover on the home screen, the ability to add video call effects in third-party apps, location data removal from photos, Private Share, more Lock screen widgets and more. The official One UI 3.1 changelog for Galaxy S20 FE states the company is also adding some minor UI tweaks.

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G last year in India. Now seems like the company will also be launching the 5G version of the Galaxy S20 FE in the country soon. Samsung phone with model number SM-G781B/DS was recently approved by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The BIS listing suggests that Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will also be launched in the country soon.

