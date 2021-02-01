Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G to launch in India soon, bags BIS certification

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 01, 2021 4:47 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Advertisement

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G last year in India. Now seems like the company will also be launching the 5G version of the Galaxy S20 FE in the country soon.

A new Samsung phone with model number SM-G781B/DS has been approved by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) reports PriceBaba. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G edition has an SM-G780 model number while the 5G edition has SM-G781 model number.

A product page of the same device has appeared on Samsung India’s website. The BIS listing suggests that Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will also be launched in the country soon. The phone could come with the same specifications and features as the global edition, which comes with the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

 

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G specifications

 

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

 
In the camera department, the S20 FE comes with a triple-camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 123-degrees field of view, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. On the front, the device has a 32MP shooter for selfies.

 
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition packs a 4,5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S20 FE is water and dust resistant IP68 rated.

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G to come with 5,000mAh battery and 25W charger

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra go on sale in India: Prices, Specs, Offers and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets Android 11 with One UI 3.0

Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 renders leaked online ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy M21 gets One UI 3.0 Android 11 update in India

Samsung expands ECG and blood pressure tracking to Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 in 31 more countries

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo X50, V19 price slashed by up to Rs 5,000

Xiaomi files complaint against US Department of Defense for Blacklisting them

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies