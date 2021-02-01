Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G to launch in India soon, bags BIS certification

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G last year in India. Now seems like the company will also be launching the 5G version of the Galaxy S20 FE in the country soon.



A new Samsung phone with model number SM-G781B/DS has been approved by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) reports PriceBaba. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G edition has an SM-G780 model number while the 5G edition has SM-G781 model number.



A product page of the same device has appeared on Samsung India’s website. The BIS listing suggests that Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will also be launched in the country soon. The phone could come with the same specifications and features as the global edition, which comes with the Snapdragon 865 chipset.



Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G specifications

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.





In the camera department, the S20 FE comes with a triple-camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 123-degrees field of view, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. On the front, the device has a 32MP shooter for selfies.





The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition packs a 4,5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S20 FE is water and dust resistant IP68 rated.