Samsung reveals HDR10+ Adaptive Feature for Samsung TVs

Samsung has revealed a new HDR10+ Adaptive Feature for its Samsung TVs for a better HDR viewing experience.

Samsung has announced a new HDR10+ adaptive feature for its Samsung TVs. This feature improves the HDR10+ viewing experience in customers’ homes regardless of the lighting conditions.

HDR10+ Adaptive supports Filmmaker Mode and adapts to brighter rooms so customers can witness a true cinematic experience with HDR10+ movies and television programs in any environment at home. HDR10+ Adaptive will launch globally with Samsung’s upcoming QLED TV products

The HDR10+ Adaptive feature supports dynamic scene-by-scene optimization, following guidelines from the HDR10+ LLC, and can now adjust to any room lighting condition, further enhancing the HDR experience.

This feature utilizes the TV’s light sensor and ensures that the screen brings to life the creative intent without any loss of details or contrast. As per Samsung, all the Prime Video HDR content is automatically delivered in HDR10+. Samsung and Amazon Prime Video teamed up to enable Filmmaker Mode and HDR10+ Adaptive for Prime Video customers.

“We are always looking for new features and innovations that can help improve the customer experience,” said BA Winston, Global Head of Video Playback and Delivery at Amazon Prime Video.

“With HDR10+ and Filmmaker mode, Prime Video content is optimized regardless of the viewing environment and customers can enjoy movies and TV shows the way the filmmakers intended", he added.

'UHD titles available on Prime Video also include HDR10+ so all Prime Video customers can enjoy the improved HDR experience with most Samsung QLED TVs regardless of room lighting conditions', according to Samsung.