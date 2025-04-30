Samsung Releases Side Button Trigger for Gemini on Galaxy A-series Smartphones

Samsung has announced the release of the side button trigger for Gemini on Galaxy A-series smartphones. “Select Galaxy A series devices will soon support AI assistant activation through the side button, bringing a fan-favorite feature from the Galaxy S series to more users and furthering Samsung’s vision of democratizing the latest AI experiences,” said Samsung.

With this update, the side button trigger for Gemini on Galaxy A-series smartphones will be enabled where users will be able to access the AI assistant simply by pressing and holding the side button. Samsung introduced Awesome Intelligence on the latest Galaxy A series – Galaxy A56 5G (review), Galaxy A36 5G (review) and Galaxy A26 5G (review), which included features like Object Eraser and Webpage dictation.

“With easier access to Gemini, users can effortlessly check their schedule, find nearby restaurants or get recommendations for birthday gifts using voice commands. They can also carry out tasks across apps with just a single command – like finding a dinner spot on Google Maps and sending the address to a friend through Messages – spanning Samsung, Google and select third-party apps,” said Samsung.

Until now, the button could either be used to trigger Bixby or the Power off menu when pressing and holding, which now changes for the Galaxy A-series devices mentioned above.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Samsung announced a limited period price drop on its latest flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The special offer, valid until today, April 30, 2025, allows consumers to avail Galaxy S25 Ultra at its lowest ever net effective price of Rs 1,17,999. Note that the offer is available only on Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Silverblue shade for the base 12GB + 256GB model. Other variants and colours are still priced same as before.