Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Launch Offers

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G has been launched in India as the brand’s latest M-series device with an Exynos chip under the hood, departing from the Snapdragon chip used in its predecessor last year. Here’s everything else to know about the device from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G: Price, Availability

The Galaxy M56 5G has been launched starting at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. It’s unclear at this point whether there are more variants available for the device. The handset will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Samsung India website starting April 23 at 12pm IST. HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of a Rs 3,000 instant discount. The device is offered in Black and Light Green shades.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy M56 5G sports a 6.73-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED+ panel with a full-HD+ Resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels) and Vision Booster support. The phone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back.

It is powered by an unnamed octa-core chipset which is believed to be the Exynos 1480 processor, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support.

At the back, it gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor along with a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. At the front, it gets a 12MP f/2.2 sensor which is a downgrade from last year’s 50MP sensor in the Galaxy M55 5G.

Connectivity options on the handset includes Dual-SIM 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C port for charging. Then, the handset has a single bottom-ported speaker. It runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.0 and gets an optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The device will receive 6 generations of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.