Samsung partners with Servify to launch Samsung Care+ in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2020 2:27 pm

The company has partnered with Servify to offer a range of benefits.

Samsung has today announced the launch of its new comprehensive care service for Galaxy smartphones in India. The company has partnered with Servify to offer a range of benefits. 

 

The brand has revealed that it is offering a range of benefits to safeguard their Galaxy smartphones against any accidental, physical and liquid damage as well as technical or mechanical failure. 

 

Samsung has designed four custom packs to give a wide array of choices to customers looking to buy Samsung Care+ plans for their Galaxy smartphones.

 

• Extended Warranty: Covers technical and mechanical failure for one year beyond the warranty period.

 

• Screen Protection: Covers front screen damage for one year from the plan purchase date.

 

• Accidental Damage & Liquid Damage (ADLD): Covers accidental front and back screen damage and liquid damage for one year.

 

• Comprehensive Protection: Covers accidental physical and liquid damage (including screen) and technical or mechanical failure for two years.

 

The company has revealed that the packs are are auto activated on purchase and come with a hassle-free claim process with zero documentation. Claims are approved within one business hour and consumers can get free pick up and drop facility for their Galaxy smartphone in select geographies. Consumers can also check their claim/repair status of their Galaxy smartphones on-the-go with a simple tracking mechanism.

 

The price of Samsung Care+ packs depends on the Galaxy smartphone the customer is looking to purchase. Customers can buy Samsung Care+ packs with their new Galaxy smartphone or within 30 days of purchase of their Galaxy smartphone at Samsung Experience Stores, Smart Cafes, select Multi Brand Outlets, Samsung.com Samsung Care+ Online store and the My Galaxy App.

 

