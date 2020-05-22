Samsung partners with Facebook to bring offline retailers online

As a part of the initiative, the company will help thousands of Samsung’s offline partners to become a part of the online ecosystem.

Samsung has announced that it is partnering with Facebook to bring retailers online. The company has revealed that this initiative will also help consumers to purchase Galaxy smartphones with the help of Facebook.

As a part of the initiative, the company will help thousands of Samsung’s offline partners to become a part of the online ecosystem. In the first phase, Samsung and Facebook have already trained more than 800 offline retailers, with more training sessions lined up in the coming weeks.

The training will help retailers to build a digital presence through a Facebook suite of apps including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. The presence of local Samsung retailers on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will help consumers reach out to their local retailers for more information about their desired Galaxy smartphone, and shop for Galaxy smartphones on the platform of their choice.

The training helps retailers to build their business pages and accounts on Facebook and Instagram. Retailers will then be able to target local consumers on Facebook and Instagram and they can also engage with potential customers via WhatsApp.

Retailers will have the option to provide e-detailers and e-catalogues on available Samsung phones. Consumers can order their favourite Samsung smartphone via WhatsApp by contacting the local retailers on the retailer's WhatsApp Business app. Once ordered, retailers can deliver the smartphone at the consumer's home.

“Our partnership with Facebook is helping a large number of our retail partners go digital in a big way. By leveraging the Facebook training, our retail partners will be able to discover and target local consumers digitally. Consumer too will benefit as they can now access product information and shop for Galaxy smartphones through Social Media pages of their local retailers,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.