Samsung Partners With Eka Care to Launch Personal Health Records on the Samsung Health App in India

Samsung has announced a partnership with Eka Care, one of the leading health tech companies, to introduce Personal Health Records on the Samsung Health app in India to help users manage their health more comprehensively. Through this feature, users can now access, upload and manage their health records digitally, eliminating the need for physical paperwork.

The Personal Health Records on the Samsung Health app in India enables users to create and access their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) directly through the Samsung Health Mobile App. Users can now effortlessly manage their health data generated by healthcare providers across India.

Samsung’s new initiative to empower its users by providing seamless and secure integration with the country’s digital health ecosystem is aligned with the Indian government’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) project.

The Health Records feature is the result of a collaborative effort across R&D, UX Design and Consumer Experience teams at Samsung with Eka Care team. With this feature, users can register for an ABHA account within the Samsung Health app with their Aadhaar or mobile phone numbers. Once registered, they gain access to view their medical history, including prescriptions, laboratory results, hospital visits, and more — all securely linked to their unique ABHA IDs.

“Samsung aims to revolutionize how Indians approach personal healthcare management, by leveraging the power of digitization. Users can now safely store their health records in the ABDM-certified secure health lockers and not be burdened by cumbersome paper trails,” said the brand.

In addition, during OPD visit at ABDM compliant hospitals and clinics, users can simply scan QR code via the Samsung Health app to obtain a virtual queue token and minimize wait times. Samsung Health app offers comprehensive health services including medication management, sleep monitoring, mindfulness programs, and irregular heartbeat notifications. All Samsung Health user data on Samsung devices is secured by defense-grade Knox Security Platform.

Indian users can experience the new Health Records feature via Samsung Health’s latest app updates on Samsung Galaxy store and Google Play store.