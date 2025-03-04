Samsung Opens Pre-Reservations for Galaxy Book 5 Series in India

HomeNewsSamsung Opens Pre-Reservations for Galaxy Book 5 Series in India

Samsung Electronics has opened pre-reservations for its Galaxy Book 5 series laptops in India, ahead of their official launch. The lineup includes the Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 5 360. The company has already released the key features of the devices, which will be powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra (Series 2) processors and support Galaxy and Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC features.

Pre-Reservation Details

Customers can pre-reserve any of the three models at no cost via Samsung’s website, authorised retail stores, or Samsung India Smart Cafés. Those who pre-reserve will receive a voucher worth Rs. 5,000. The offer is valid until March 10.

Key Specifications and AI Features

According to Samsung’s landing page, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 will feature Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors with an integrated NPU offering up to 47 TOPS AI performance. These new Copilot+ PCs will support Microsoft’s Recall feature and image upscaling and retouching via the Photo Remaster tool.

The laptops will also include S Pen support, allowing users to take notes and create digital art. Samsung has teased a “Circle to Search” feature, enabling visual lookup capabilities using the stylus.

Display and Design

The Galaxy Book 5 series will be equipped with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, supporting up to 3K (2,880×1,800 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 120% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The screens will feature with DX, designed for reduced glare and enhanced durability.

Battery Life and Charging

Samsung claims the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 will offer up to 25 hours of video playback on a single charge. It will also support fast charging, allowing users to replenish 35% of the battery in around 30 minutes using a compact charger.

Connectivity and Ports

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 will feature 3.8cm woofers with Dolby Atmos and a range of connectivity options, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.2 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a card reader. It will also support 7 and seamless pairing with other Galaxy devices.

