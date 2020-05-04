Samsung opens bookings for TVs, refrigerators and other home appliances with 15% cashback offer

Consumers can pre-book products on Samsung Shop till May 8th, 2020, and get up to 15% cashback, and avail no-cost EMIs with long term finance options of up to 18 months, besides Express Delivery.

Samsung has today announced consumer offers for all those who are planning to purchase televisions and digital appliances as soon as the lockdown is lifted. The program, ‘Stay Home. Stay Happy… Log in to Great Offers’, applies to all Samsung consumer electronics products – Televisions, Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines and Smart Ovens.



Samsung notes that as a precaution against the spread of the pandemic, Samsung has made arrangements across its retail and distribution channel, to help consumers to pre-book the products, without having to step out of their homes. They can book their Samsung products online on Samsung Shop (https://www.samsung.com/in/offer/online/ce-sale/) for which express deliveries will be done from the nearest Samsung Authorised Retailer, following all standard operating procedures, as soon as the restrictions are lifted by the authorities in different parts of the country.



Consumers can pre-book products on Samsung Shop till May 8th, 2020, and get up to 15% cashback, and avail no-cost EMIs with long term finance options of up to 18 months, besides Express Delivery.



During this offer, consumers can pre-book Samsung products such as the QLED 8K TVs, QLED 4K TVs, Convertible 5in1 and Curd Maestro Refrigerators, Hygiene Steam Clean Washing Machines, Smart Ovens with Masala & Sun Dry, Tandoor and Slim Fry Technologies. Also available are Samsung Smart TVs that transform into a personal computer, and can be used by students at home to pursue their online learning classes.



Consumers pre-booking on Samsung Shop will get 15% cashback when paying with HDFC Debit and Credit Cards as well as options of no-cost EMIs and long-term finance options, up to 18 months. Customers are entitled to cashback even if they do not opt for EMI-based finance options.



Consumers buying Samsung televisions will get 1+1 extended warranty on the panel and 30-day trial offer of ZEE5 Premium pack. On Smart Ovens, consumers will get 10-Year Ceramic Enamel Warranty, a Free Borosil Kit and 5-Year Magnetron Warranty.



Moving on, refrigerators come with 10-year warranty on Digital Inverter Compressor, Washing Machines come with 10-12 year motor warranty, while air conditioners come with free installation offer, 5-year Condenser Warranty, 5-year PCB Controller Warranty and free AC Gas Recharge offer.



“In the past one month, we have received thousands of queries from consumers across the country as to how they could buy our TV or Digital Appliances, as they felt the need to equip their homes with the latest technology while they stayed home and worked from home. Many are wanting to upsize with Samsung once the lockdown restrictions are relaxed. At Samsung, consumer well-being is top priority and so we are committed to take every step to provide convenience to them and their families. Through our pre-book offer on Samsung Shop, we want to ensure our consumers get the fastest delivery possible as per Government regulation on relaxation of lockdown from a Samsung authorised retailer nearest to them, without having to step out of their homes till normalcy returns,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.



