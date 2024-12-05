Samsung One UI 7 Beta for Galaxy S24 Series Launches Today: Report

Update 05/12/2024: Samsung has officially announced the launch of One UI 7 Beta for Galaxy S24 series devices in multiple countries including India.

Original Story Below

All eyes are now set on the Samsung One UI 7 Beta as the Korean brand gears up to unveil a major overhaul to its Android skin in years. Multiple reports have emerged online suggesting that the One UI 7 Beta is coming later today, December 5, for the Galaxy S24 series.

As per Max Jambor on X, who has been a reliable source for leaks in the past, Samsung One UI 7 Beta is going to be released later today, December 5, for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. As per the information he received from Samsung PR, Germany will be one of the first countries where the beta will be made available, likely alongside Korea and the USA, given Samsung’s history of launching beta versions in these countries first.

The second phase countries should likely include India where the second beta will be served as the first one. However, the brand hasn’t officially confirmed anything so far, and looking at how the One UI 7 Beta has been delayed multiple times in the past, we also can’t say anything for certain regarding its availability in other countries, yet.

A separate report on X includes screenshots of a user’s chat with Samsung support, where the support team shared an image of the One UI 7 Beta program banner. This banner typically appears in the Samsung Members App for users to sign up for the beta program when it commences. Both these reports suggest that the beta is indeed coming later today and per leaks, should bring a new set of AI features, a new quick settings panel, a new lock screen bar, newer customisation options, and much more.

Samsung already confirmed earlier this year that the beta is coming by the end of 2024 and the full launch will take place alongside the Galaxy S25 series next month, likely on January 22. We’ll update the article once Samsung officially announces the One UI 7 Beta, so keep an eye out for it.