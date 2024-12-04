Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Will Pack a Bigger Set of Displays: Report

New reports have surfaced online suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7 will pack a bigger set of displays than their predecessors. This would be a worthy refresh for a generational upgrade and should account for a noticeable difference in daily use. Here are the details you need to know.

Analyst Ross Young claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will pack a bigger set of displays, both on the inside and outside. He claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have the same display sizes as the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition that launched earlier this year. This means it will pack a 6.5-inch outer and 8-inch inner display. The Z Fold 6 has a 6.3-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner foldable display.

“So, Fold 6 SE will basically become the Fold 7,” said Young. He added that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 display will grow from 6.7-inch to 6.85-inch, resulting in a slightly bigger outer display, at 4-inches. This would also upgrade the experience and will bring Samsung in line with players like Motorola in terms of display sizes.

Samsung launches its foldable smartphones in the year’s second half, which means the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 should arrive by July of 2025.

In related news to Samsung, the company could be planning to enter a new segment next month, and it would be the Smart Glasses space. Samsung is set to unveil a prototype of its augmented reality (AR) glasses that are currently in development, during the Galaxy S25 Unpacked event early next year, likely in the form of videos or images. The report doesn’t mention the exact launch timeline, but notes that it could debut sometime in the third quarter of 2025, likely alongside the new foldables.