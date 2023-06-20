HomeNewsSamsung One UI 6 based on Android 14 is coming to these...

Samsung One UI 6 based on Android 14 is coming to these devices

Samsung One UI 6 is reportedly in development and could be coming to a bunch of devices. Here’s a possible list of those.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Galaxy S22 One UI 6

  • Samsung could rollout One UI 6 beta as soon as next month
  • A report suggests the devices One UI 6 could be coming too

Samsung hasn’t announced its next major update for One UI, which should be apparently called One UI 6, but a new report has compiled the list of devices that will be getting the update later this year. The update should first be made available for Galaxy S23 series, with other flagships and mid-rangers to follow.

The report from SamMobile gives us a list of Samsung Galaxy devices eligible for the One UI 6 update. As Google reaches the platform stability stage with Android 14 and its official release right around the corner, next month would be the best time for Samsung to announce its own One UI 6 beta for select devices.

A recent report from the same publication suggested that One UI 6 beta will be coming in the third week of July, right around the time when Samsung should be hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event for its latest foldable and other hardware. The beta will be first available for the Galaxy S23 series, while other compatible devices will receive it soon thereafter.

Coming back to One UI 6 compatible devices, here is a possible list:

So, this was the purported list of One UI 6 eligible smartphones and other devices based on Samsung’ update policies for these devices. While this isn’t an officially confirmed list, it is highly likely that most of the above-mentioned devices will receive the update. Some more devices may make it to the list if Samsung wants.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: More than a refinement?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)128, 256, 512, 1TB
  • Display6.8 inch, 1440 x 3088 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera200MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)128, 256, 512, 1TB
  • Display6.8 inch, 1440 x 3088 pixels
  • Front Camera40MP
  • Primary Camera108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage128, 256, 512
  • Display6.7-inch, 2640 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera10MP
  • Primary Camera12MP + 12MP
  • Battery3700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
  • ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.7-inch, 2640 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera10MP
  • Primary Camera12MP + 12MP
  • Battery3300mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)12
  • Storage256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display7.6-inches primary, 6.2-inch secondary
  • Front Camera10MP, 4MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 12MP + 10MP
  • Battery4400mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

