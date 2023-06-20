Samsung One UI 6 based on Android 14 is coming to these devices

Samsung hasn’t announced its next major update for One UI, which should be apparently called One UI 6, but a new report has compiled the list of devices that will be getting the update later this year. The update should first be made available for Galaxy S23 series, with other flagships and mid-rangers to follow.

The report from SamMobile gives us a list of Samsung Galaxy devices eligible for the One UI 6 update. As Google reaches the platform stability stage with Android 14 and its official release right around the corner, next month would be the best time for Samsung to announce its own One UI 6 beta for select devices.

A recent report from the same publication suggested that One UI 6 beta will be coming in the third week of July, right around the time when Samsung should be hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event for its latest foldable and other hardware. The beta will be first available for the Galaxy S23 series, while other compatible devices will receive it soon thereafter.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S23 series is getting a significant update: Check what’s new

Coming back to One UI 6 compatible devices, here is a possible list:

So, this was the purported list of One UI 6 eligible smartphones and other devices based on Samsung’ update policies for these devices. While this isn’t an officially confirmed list, it is highly likely that most of the above-mentioned devices will receive the update. Some more devices may make it to the list if Samsung wants.