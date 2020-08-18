Samsung offers up to 15% Cashback, Easy EMI options and more

The offers provide assured benefits to consumers purchasing Samsung consumer durable products such as Samsung QLED TVs, 4K UHD TVs, Smart TVs, SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerator, Side-by-Side and Frost Free Refrigerators, FlexWash Washing Machines, AddWash Washing Machines, Fully Automatic Front Load and Top Load Washing Machines, Smart Ovens and WindFree Air Conditioners, among others.

Samsung India has announced exclusive offers for its televisions, refrigerators, smart ovens, washing machines and air conditioners, on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. These offers coupled with bundled deals, attractive finance schemes with up to 15% cash back, and easy EMIs of as low as Rs 990 will be valid till August 31, 2020.





The offers provide assured benefits to consumers purchasing Samsung consumer durable products such as Samsung QLED TVs, 4K UHD TVs, Smart TVs, SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerator, Side-by-Side and Frost Free Refrigerators, FlexWash Washing Machines, AddWash Washing Machines, Fully Automatic Front Load and Top Load Washing Machines, Smart Ovens and WindFree Air Conditioners, among others.



During the offer period, consumers purchasing Samsung QLED 8K TVs will get a Galaxy S20+ worth Rs 77,999. Additionally, consumers will get a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty on panel on select QLED TVs.



Consumers buying Samsung Smart TVs will get a cashback of up to Rs 15,000 and easy EMIs as low as Rs 990 along with the convenience of one EMI off on 43-inch and above models. Delivering on the entertainment front, Samsung TVs come with one month free Zee5 subscription and 30% discount on Zee5 premium packs.



In the refrigerator category, consumers buying Samsung SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerator will get a Galaxy Note10 Lite worth Rs 37,999. Additionally, on purchase of Samsung refrigerators and washing machines, consumers can avail up to 15% cashback and easy EMI options as low as Rs 990, along with one EMI off on refrigerators above 300L capacity.



While refrigerators will come with 10-year Warranty on the Digital Inverter Compressor, washing machines will come with 12-year Warranty on the motor and 30year Warranty on the complete machine. These offers are applicable on Family Hub, Side-by-Side and Frost-Free refrigerators, and on FlexWash and AddWash Washing Machines as well as Fully Automatic Front Load and Top Load Washing Machines.



Consumers purchasing Samsung Air Conditioners can avail easy EMIs of as low as Rs 990. On purchase of Samsung’s Wind-Free Air Conditioner that comes with 23,000 micro-holes to gently spread air evenly throughout the room, maintaining a comfortable level of coolness without any draft, consumers will get up to 15% cash back Additionally, benefits such as 5-year condenser and PCB controller warranty, 10-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Compressor on select air conditioner models along with free installation and free gas recharge will also be offered.



On purchase of select models of convection Smart Ovens, above 28L, consumers will get a free Borosil kit, a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity along with 5-year warranty on the magnetron.



Samsung with its My Samsung My EMI offer provides consumers with an option to choose EMIs and down payment as per their budget on select televisions, refrigerators, microwave and washing machines. Consumers can further avail options such as EMIs of up to 36 months and one free EMI on select TV and refrigerator models.