Samsung offering free smartphones with select TVs under ‘Home, Festive Home’ Offer

Samsung with its My Samsung My EMI offer provides consumers with an option to choose EMIs of as low as Rs 990 and down payment as per their budget on select Televisions, Refrigerators, Microwave Ovens and Washing Machines.

Samsung has launched its festive season campaign ‘Home, Festive Home’, offering exclusive deals and assured gifts to consumers across India. Samsung is offering finance schemes including cashback of up to Rs 20000 and easy EMIs of as low as Rs 990, will be valid till November 20, 2020.





Consumers will be able to access unique offers with assured benefits on purchase of Samsung consumer electronics products such as Samsung QLED and QLED 8K TVs, UHD TVs, Smart TVs, Spacemax Family Hub Refrigerators, Curd Maestro Refrigerators, Side-by-Side and Frost Free Refrigerators, FlexWash Washing Machines, AddWash Washing Machines, Washer Dryer Models, Fully Automatic Front Load and Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens and Wind-Free Air Conditioners, among others.



Samsung with its My Samsung My EMI offer provides consumers with an option to choose EMIs of as low as Rs 990 and down payment as per their budget on select Televisions, Refrigerators, Microwave Ovens and Washing Machines. Consumers can further avail EMIs of up to 36 months tenure and one free EMI on select TV and refrigerator models.





Television



During this offer period, consumers will get Samsung’s foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold when purchasing 85-inch (216 cm), 82-inch (207 cm) and 75-inch (189 cm) models of Samsung QLED 8K TVs. They will get a Galaxy S20 Ultra with 75-inch and above QLED TV models, a Galaxy A21s with 55-inch QLED and 65 inch UHD models and a Galaxy A31 with 65-inch QLED, QLED 8K and 70-inch and above Crystal 4K UHD TV models. Additionally, consumers can get cashback of up to Rs 20,000 with easy EMI options starting from as low as Rs 990 along with a 3-year warranty (1+2 Year extended warranty) on panels and a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty on QLED TVs.





Refrigerators



When buying Samsung refrigerators, customers will get a Galaxy Note10 Lite free on purchase of Samsung’s flagship Spacemax Family Hub refrigerator. With the “Make for India” Samsung Curd Maestro refrigerators, consumers will get cashback benefits of up to 15% and up to 20% cashback on IoT-enabled Family Hub refrigerator (RF28N9780SG/TL). Additionally, consumers can avail up to 10% cashback on Side-by-Side and Frost-Free refrigerator models along with easy EMI options starting at Rs 2490 and Rs 990 respectively. All refrigerators with digital inverter technology will be offered with a 10-year warranty on the compressor.



Washing Machines



On washing machines, Samsung is offering a cashback of up to 20% on the newly launched Samsung Washer Dryer models and a cashback of up to 15% on select Flexwash and Addwash washing machines. Consumers purchasing Fully Automatic Front Load and Fully Automatic Top Load washing machines can avail cashback of up to 15%. Samsung will also be offering consumers EMI options starting as low as Rs 990.



Air Conditioners



On Samsung Air Conditioners, consumers will get cashback offers of up to 20% and easy EMI options starting as low as Rs 990 on its Wind-Free Air Conditioners along with 5-year warranty on the condenser and PCB controller warranty on convertible range models.





Microwave Ovens



In the Smart Oven category, consumers purchasing select models of Samsung Smart Ovens will get attractive cashback offers upto Rs 6000, one EMI off on brand shops, easy EMI options and a free Borosil kit on purchase of 28L and above Convection, Hot Blast & Masala Sun-Dry Microwave Ovens. In addition, these microwave ovens come with 5-year extended Warranty on the Magnetron and 10-year warranty on the Ceramic Enamel cavity.



