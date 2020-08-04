Samsung offering deals on TVs and Washing Machines during Amazon Prime Day

During Amazon Prime Day Sale, consumers will get a special discount of Rs 10,000 on all models of The Serif.

Samsung has announced some interesting deals on its TVs and Washing Machines during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.



The Serif will be available at a special discount of Rs 10,000 during the Amazon Prime Day sale on August 6 and August 7, 2020. Samsung is also launching its popular Front Load Hygiene Steam Washing Machine in 7kg variant during the sale with 19% discount and exciting EMI and cashback offers.



During Amazon Prime Day Sale, consumers will get a special discount of Rs 10,000 on all models of The Serif. Post special discount, The Serif will be available for Rs 69,990, Rs 89,990 & Rs 1,09,990 for 43-inch (1m 08cm), 49-inch (1m 23cm) and 55-inch (1m 38cm) screen size, respectively. Consumers can also opt for the 24-month No-Cost EMI option, with EMIs starting as low as Rs 2,916.





Front Load Hygiene Steam Clean Washing Machine 7kg capacity variant will be available for Rs 29,490 post a 19% discount. Consumers will get an option of 12 months no cost EMI starting at Rs 1,166 and Rs 2,458, respectively.



Consumers will get a 10% instant cashback on their HDFC debit and credit cards while buying any of the above products.





The Serif



Equipped with Quantum Dot Technology, The Serif displays brilliant picture quality matched by boldly clear and immersive sound. By detecting distracting noises and automatically adjusting volume in real time, The Serif keeps the focus on the meaningful sounds and voices with the Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) feature. It comes with inbuilt with NFC (Near Field Communication) technology for seamless entertainment.





Front Load Hygiene Steam Washing Machine

The Hygiene Steam cycle ensures that the garments are clean and sanitized. It improves the washing quality by releasing a steam from the bottom of the drum. As a result, each garment inside the drum is completely saturated. It further, removes dirt and up to 99.9% of bacteria.



Samsung Front Load Hygiene Steam Washing Machine comes with a 5 Star Rating and its low power usage cuts down on costs and also reduces harmful CO2 emissions, making it environment friendly.







With the Smart Check feature, consumers can avoid the inconvenience and cost of a broken machine. Smart Check is an automatic error-monitoring system. Using Samsung Smart Washer/Dryer smartphone App, it detects and diagnoses problems at an early stage. It then provides quick, easy solutions and saves you time.



