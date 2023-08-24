Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 launched in India: A DUHD display that costs more than Rs 2L

The Odyssey Neo G9 57” has been launched in India as well as internationally. The gaming monitor is priced more than Rs 2 lakhs in India, and is made in a way which seems as if two 32” UHD monitors have been combined together.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: India Price, Offers

Odyssey Neo G9 monitor comes in white color in India at a price of Rs 2,25,000. Customers can buy monitors from Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and all leading retail stores.

As for launch offers, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 will be available at a no cost EMI with an instant cart discount of Rs 10,000 when purchasing from Samsung E-store between August 24th and 31st and Rs 3,500 on credit and debit cards of leading Banks.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: Features

Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 is a 57-inch gaming monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a 1000R curve that fills your peripheral vision like two 32-inch UHD monitors. It has a stunning resolution of 7680 x 2160 pixels and uses Quantum Matrix Technology with Quantum Mini LED backlighting to create finer dimming zones and more contrast between light and dark areas. The screen also supports VESA DisplayHDR 1000 and has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits for a vivid HDR experience.

The Odyssey Neo G9 delivers smooth and responsive gaming with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms GTG response time. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for adaptive sync and reduced lag.

The Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch has multiple connectivity options, including VESA-certified DisplayPort (DP) 2.1, HDMI 2.1 and a USB hub. It also has features like Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture to show multiple inputs on the same screen.

The monitor can automatically switch to new devices with Auto Source Switch+ without requiring manual input selection. The monitor has an ergonomic stand and features Core Lighting+ and CoreSync to customize the ambient lighting according to the game mood.