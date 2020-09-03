Samsung launches 'The Premiere' 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector

The Premiere is designed for an easy-to-install setup and sports fabric finishes around its edges to harmonize different environments.

Samsung Electronics has announced its all-new 4K Ultra Short Throw laser projector, The Premiere, at its virtual press conference event “Life Unstoppable” on September 2. The Premiere will be available up to 130- and 120-inch models – LSP9T and LSP7T respectively.



Samsung will begin to rollout The Premiere globally starting from the US, Europe, Korea, and other regions later this year.



The Premiere projector will support a laser powered 4K picture resolution. The Premiere LSP9T is the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector with triple laser technology and delivers revolutionary contrast details as the user watches from bright to dark scenes with a peak brightness of up to 2,800 ANSI lumens.



The Premiere also supports Filmmaker Mode for the first of its kind as a projector allowing users to enjoy watching movies as the director intended. The smart projector comes equipped with Samsung’s Smart TV platform and experience full of streaming video apps from major content partners and mobile connectivity features such as Tap View and mirroring.



Commenting on the launch, Jongsuk Chu, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said: Over the past few months, we have seen how consumers are spending more time at home and how the role of everyday life continues to change. TV has become the center of entertainment, a fitness partner, a co-worker and a source for news. The Premiere re-imagines the home cinema experience with an all-new, compact design, 4K picture quality and big sound for tight spaces that can be used for any at-home activity and living room arrangements.