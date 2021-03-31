Samsung launches Samsung TV Plus service in India

Samsung TV Plus will be available on Samsung Smart TV models from 2017 onwards.

Advertisement

Samsung today announced the launch of Samsung TV Plus, a service which offers consumers of Samsung Smart televisions free TV content, with ad-supported select live channels and on-demand videos, with no additional device such as a set top box.

With the launch in India, Samsung TV Plus is now available in 14 countries including the US, Canada, Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, Brazil and Mexico.

Advertisement

TV Plus will be available on Samsung Smart TV models from 2017 onwards. Consumers using Samsung Galaxy Smartphone & Tabs with O OS or higher software version will also be eligible for the services. Services for Galaxy smartphones are expected in April 2021. The TV Plus app can be downloaded from both, Samsung Galaxy Store and Google Play Store.

With the introduction of TV Plus, consumers will get instant access to exciting content across genres such as news, lifestyle, technology, gaming and science, sports and outdoors, music, movies and bingeable shows, without any subscription.

In India, Samsung TV Plus will immediately be live across all Smart TV models from 2017 to 2021 and users will be able to access 27 global and local channels. The company said that more partners will be on-boarded soon to make the service more robust.

Globally, Samsung TV Plus offers Samsung Smart TV and Galaxy smartphone user’s access to 800+ channels spanning news, sports, entertainment, and much more.

“Over the last one year, consumers have been spending more time at home. Their television sets and smartphones have become the centers of their lives, for both entertainment as well as information. We also noticed that consumers now immensely value great media content, reason why we chose to introduce Samsung TV Plus in India. Over the next few months, we expect to scale TV Plus to add more channels and content,” Reshma Prasad Virmani, Director, Services, Samsung India, said.