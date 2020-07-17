Samsung launches Portable SSD T7 and 870 QVO SSD in India starting at Rs 9,999

The Samsung Portable SSD T7 and the internal SSD 870 QVO come with a three-year limited warranty.

Samsung has today announced the launch of its new range of storage devices – Portable SSD T7 and 870 QVO SSD in India. Available in Metallic Red, Indigo Blue and Titan Gray, the Portable SSD T7 is priced at Rs 9,999 for 500GB, Rs 17,999 for 1TB, and Rs 29,999 for 2TB.



The internal 870 QVO SSD comes in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB models priced at Rs 9,999, Rs 19,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 74,999 respectively.



The Samsung Portable SSD T7 is available across retail channels, online and offline. The internal SSD 870 QVO will be available across retail channels, online and offline from July 20, 2020.



Features of Portable SSD T7





Samsung’s Portable SSD T7 combines sleek, compact design with the fastest transfer speeds currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard. This business card sized portable SSD can be slipped into nearly any pocket and holds up to 2TB of data. The portable SSD T7 can reach maximum read and write speed of 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively, nearly twice as fast as its predecessor, the Portable SSD T5. It is the perfect storage solution for photographers, console gamers, archiving users, media and business professionals.



The portable SSD T7 provides enough capacity and speed for consumers to securely store data whether on PC, tablet, smartphone, or gaming console. It comes with a promise of durability and shock resistance technology which has an AES 256-bit hardware encryption for better security. Utilizing the DTG (Dynamic Thermal Guard) and ePCM (Encapsulated Phase Change Material) the new device protects user data from thermal damage by maintaining optimal operating temperature to avoid low-temperature burns.





Features of internal 870 QVO SSD



The internal 870 QVO SSD is a second-generation quad-level cell (QLC) flash drive. Featuring capacity of up to 8TB, the new SSD is an ideal solution for general users who require terabyte capacity SSDs for an improved everyday computing experience.



It marks best-in-segment sequential read and write speeds of up to 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s, respectively. The intelligent TurboWrite technology of the drive allows it to maintain peak performance levels using a large variable SLC buffer. Compared to its predecessor, the 870 QVO provides 13% improved random read speed which enhances daily computing experience like gaming, web browsing, and so on. The 870 QVO is equipped with 9x layer V-NAND characteristics and a refined new controller with an advanced ECC algorithm. The device delivers an endurance up to 2,880 terabytes written (TBW), or a three-year limited warranty.

