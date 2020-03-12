Samsung launches new #funbelievable TV series starting at Rs 12,990

The Samsung new #funbelievable TV series features Personal Computer Mode which allows users to transform their Smart TV to a personal computer, using it for much more than just browsing.

Samsung has today launched its new #funbelievable Series of TVs at starting price of Rs 12,990. The latest Samsung Smart TVs under #funbelievable Series will be available in 32-inch and 43-inch variants. The #funbelievable Series will also offer a 32-inch non-smart TV variant.



The new TV series will be available at all Samsung Smart Plazas, leading consumer electronic stores and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. They come with a two-year warranty.



The TVs features Personal Computer Mode which allows users to transform their Smart TV to a personal computer, using it for much more than just browsing. Consumers can create documents or work from the cloud for creating school or office presentations. They can also mirror their laptop on the Smart TV screen wirelessly without an internet connection for a big screen or extended screen experience. Through the remote access feature, users can access their laptop or personal computer from any location over the internet. For example, one can access their work computer from the convenience of their home.



The latest TV series also comes with content guide which helps users find their favorite movies and TV shows from among a list of curated content from India''s popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLIV, VOOT and so on.



The new Samsung Smart TV offers a complete visual experience by turning the Smart TV into a virtual music system. It allows the user to choose from a library of skins with a dynamic interface, enhancing the overall audio experience by adding visual elements on the screen.



“At Samsung, meaningful innovations and a customer-centric approach are a part of our DNA. Today’s consumers want to be able to use their TVs in multiple ways to stay connected, apart from consuming content on their favourite OTT platforms. #funbelievable Series meets the growing expectations of our consumers, especially millennials, who are looking for exciting innovations that make their lives better. With this new line-up, we are confident we will further strengthen our market leadership in televisions,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.