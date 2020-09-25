Samsung launches new Range of AI Washing Machines with Q-Rator Technology, 7-kg Washer Dryer Front Load machine

Q-Rator sports three unique features - Laundry Planner, Laundry Recipe and HomeCare Wizard.

Samsung has launched its 2020 range of artificial intelligence powered - Front Load Washing Machines which has Samsung’s latest Q-Rator technology. Samsung has also launched 7-kg Washer Dryer Front Load machine.



The new range of 5-star Washing Machines will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, and across leading retail stores.



The 10 kg Fully Automatic Front Load model will be available at Rs 67000 while the 10 kg Washer Dryer model will be available at Rs 93000. Both these models come with Samsung’s AI-powered Q-Rator technology. The 7 Kg Washer Dryer will be available in White & Silver Options and would be available Rs 45590 onwards.



Samsung Front Load Washing Machines come with 3 Years Standard Warranty and a 10 Year Warranty on the Digital Inverter Motor. Samsung Front Washers come with VDE Certification of 23 Years Reliability on the Digital Inverter Motor.



The 10-kg Fully Automatic Front Load and 10-kg Front Load Washer Dryer models come integrated with Samsung’s Q-Rator technology. Samsung’s Q-Rator technology is the ultimate AI-powered laundry assistant that provides users with three smart features to manage laundry with added convenience.



Q-Rator sports three unique features - Laundry Planner, Laundry Recipe and HomeCare Wizard. The Laundry Planner enables users to schedule end time of their laundry while the Laundry Recipe gives automatic recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on the information such as colour, fabric type, and degree of soiling inputted by the user, eliminating the need to guess which cycle is best. HomeCare Wizard proactively alerts users about potential problems and provides quick troubleshooting.



To use the AI-powered Q-Rator technology, consumers can download Samsung’s SmartThings app which provides access to a seamlessly integrated ecosystem. The app is compatible with both Android and iOS.



Ensuring high standards of cleaning and hygiene, all new models of Q-Rator and Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machines come with Hygiene Steam technology that is capable of removing dirt and 99.9% of bacteria along with inactive allergens. The new range of Washing Machines and Dryers also sport Eco Bubble and Ceramic heater features. Eco Bubble ensures removal of stubborn stains easily, while Ceramic Heater prevents calcium build up and provides quick heating that helps avoid scaling which takes place due to hard water, making it more energy efficient.



Samsung Front Load Washing Machines also come with Samsung’s AddWash feature that gives users the ability to add items at any time during the cycle (without having to drain out water). AddWash even allows users to add detergent or fabric softener at a later time.



Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said “As a consumer centric brand, we at Samsung have always kept innovation at the forefront that cater to the needs of our customers. The new artificial intelligence powered Washing Machines with the Q-Rator technology make laundry planning and its entire course convenient and seamless. Laundry becomes convenient as users can control the washing cycle and schedule via a mobile app, compatible with both Android and iOS. We have observed an increase in demand for innovative and sustainable technologies in household durables and we are confident that the new range will help us further strengthen our market leadership.”