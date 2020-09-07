Advertisement

Samsung launches new Curd Maestro refrigerator options

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 07, 2020 11:45 am

Samsung has launched 4 new models under their Curd Maestro series. These refrigerators can make curd and have a bunch of new features. The new capacity options include 386 litres and 407 litres.
Samsung has today launched a new set of refrigerators for its Indian consumers under the 'Curd Maestro' series. As the name suggests, the Curd Maestro refrigerators can make the curd.

 

'Curd Maestro' series now has launched 4 new models. There are 2 new capacity options which are 386 litres and 407 litres that will come with 2 star and 3-star rating each. The company also has 244 litres, 265 litres, 314 litre and 336-litre capacity options that are already available for purchase. The 386-litre capacity will be priced at Rs 55,990 for 2-star and Rs 56,990 for 3-star models while the 407-litre capacity will be priced at Rs 61,990 for 2-star and Rs 63,990 for 3-star models. There will be 2 colour options available which will be Refined Inox and Luxe Brown. 

These new refrigerators have features like 5-in-1 convertible technology which will give you 5 conversion options like Normal, Seasonal, Extra Fridge, Vacation and Home Alone.

 

The Twin Cooling Plus technology ensures that there is separate airflow between the freezer and the refrigerator so that if there's any foul smell in the fridge, it won't get mixed up between the main compartment and the freezer. 

 

Digital Inverter technology ensures noiseless and power-efficient operations. The Digital Inverter compressor comes with a 10-year warranty.

  

 




 Stabiliser free operation will prevent your refrigerator from electrical damage by cutting off the power if there's too much fluctuation. 

 

The refrigerators will go on sale on 10th September on Samsung's official online store and their official retail channels.

 

