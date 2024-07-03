Samsung Launches Galaxy Book 4 Ultra in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra in India, expanding its lineup of high-performance laptops. This top-tier Galaxy Book 4 series model was first unveiled globally in December 2023. It features the latest hardware, including Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is available in India at a starting price of Rs 2,33,990 for the variant equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. The higher-end model, featuring an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, is priced at Rs 2,81,990. The laptop can be purchased through Croma and the Samsung India website, and it is offered in a Grey colour option.

Specifications and Features

One of the standout features of the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is its advanced Intel Core Ultra processors, which incorporate Neural Processing Units (NPUs) to enhance on-device AI performance. Samsung has promoted the Galaxy Book 4 series as its most intelligent laptop line to date. This series also includes the previously released Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 variants.

The device features a 16-inch WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) touch AMOLED Display with a brightness level of 400 nits and a responsive touch interface. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home, offering Microsoft’s latest features and security updates.

For audio and communication, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is equipped with Dolby Atmos-backed quad speakers and dual microphones. It also includes a full-HD webcam and a backlit numeric keyboard.

In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card slot, and an audio jack.

The laptop’s battery is 76Wh, and it supports 140W Fast charging via a USB Type-C adapter. The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra measures 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5mm and weighs 1.86kg.