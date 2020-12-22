Advertisement

Samsung launches AirDresser for daily cleaning and sanitization of clothes

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 22, 2020 2:57 pm

Samsung has launched a new AirDresser that will help you clean and sanitize your clothes on a daily basis.
Samsung has introduced an industry-first advanced smart clothing care solution with the launch of its innovative new AirDresser. 'It uses powerful air and steam to remove dust, pollutants and germs, refreshing and sanitizing clothes to provide easy and convenient garment care in luxury living and working spaces', as per Samsung. 

 

AirDresser will be available at a price of Rs 110,000 on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and on e-commerce portals Amazon and Flipkart from December 24, 2020. Consumers can avail a discount of INR 10,000 and a no-cost EMI of Rs 5,555 (for 18 months). This offer will be valid for 15 days.

 

Air Dresser will also be available through Samsung’s B2B channels for use in corporate offices, co-working spaces, high-end retail, luxury hotels, restaurants, sports centres among other spaces.

AirDresser_1

 

The JetSteam in the AirDresser sanitizes clothes and eliminates 99.9% of viruses and bacteria including influenza, adenovirus and herpes virus.

 

It is an ideal device for parents seeking hygienic and germ-free clothing for their children, as it sanitizes and refreshes not just clothes, but outerwear, bedding and soft toys too. 

 

The AirDresser is also a great choice for corporate boardrooms, VIP lounges, clubs, hotels, luxury retailers, designers, among others. 

 

AirDresser_2

 

Samsung has also provided 4 steps for Sanitizing and Refreshing one's Clothes everyday. Once a garment is hung inside the unit, the user can initiate the cycle and simply wait for the system to run its course:

 

Step 1: JetSteam

 

The JetSteam sanitizes clothes by infusing heat deep into the fabric, eliminating 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, 100% of house mites, 99% of odor causing gases, and 99% of other harmful substances. It is an appropriate tool for routine sterilization of clothes and many other items such as leather accessories and soft toys.

 

Step 2: JetAir

 

The Jet Air and Air Hangers release powerful air to loosen and remove engrained dust, with only minimal noise and vibration, quiet enough for anywhere inside the home, including the bedroom.

 

Step 3: Heatpump Drying

 

Heatpump Drying dries clothes at low temperatures to reduce risk of damage and shrinkage. 

 

Step 4: Deodorizing Filter

 

Deodorizing Filter captures and reduces odor particles caused by sweat, tobacco and food on your clothes and prevents them from building-up inside the unit to create lingering unpleasant smells.

 

Meanwhile, the Self-Clean technology dehumidifies, sanitizes and deodorizes the interior of the smart AirDresser to make sure your clothes stay refreshed. It even notifies users whenever the unit needs cleaning every 40 cycles. 

