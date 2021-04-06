Samsung launches AI enabled bi-lingual washing machine range in India

All new models come with Hygiene Steam technology that is capable of removing ingrained dirt and 99.9% of bacteria and allergens.

Samsung has launched India’s first artificial intelligence (AI) enabled bi-lingual washing machine with Hindi and English user interface. The new AI-enabled laundry line up will be available across all retail partners in India beginning April 6, 2021 from a starting price of Rs 35,400.

Select models will be available online on Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. Consumers buying the new washing machine range can avail up to 20% cashback and easy financing options such as no cost EMI and EMIs starting as low as Rs 990.

This new line-up of fully automatic front load washing machines is truly made for India and is part of Samsung’s new vision of Powering Digital India. It comes with Samsung’s proprietary EcoBubble and QuickDrive technology that helps save time and power while providing 45% extra fabric care. All new models come with Hygiene Steam technology that is capable of removing ingrained dirt and 99.9% of bacteria and allergens.

This latest washing machine line-up, with 21 new models, comes equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) features that offer a customize laundry process to consumers. The AI learns and remembers laundry habits and suggests the most frequently used wash cycle. This smart Internet of Things (IoT) enabled washing machine line up can be connected with Samsung smart devices such as Galaxy smartphones, Samsung Smart TVs and Family Hub refrigerators as well as voice devices such as Alexa and Google Home.

The new line-up comes with a brand new design that is minimal and has an extremely user friendly sleek digital interface with a simple jog dial control. To make the laundry experience more effective and simple, Laundry Planner enables users to schedule the end time of their laundry while Laundry Recipe gives automatic recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on information such as colour, fabric type and degree of soiling provided by the user, eliminating the need to guess which cycle is best. In addition, HomeCare Wizard proactively alerts users about potential problems and provides quick troubleshooting.

The entire new range of washers comes with a 5-star energy rating, certified by BEE. The new models also come with Samsung’s proprietary EcoBubble technology that quickly penetrates fabrics and removes dirt easily, providing 45% extra fabric care.

QuickDrive technology enables users to reduce washing time by up to 50% without compromising on the washing cycle. The Auto Dispense technology automatically dispenses the appropriate amount of detergent and softener for each load. It also holds enough detergent for up to 1 month of washing. Additionally, the unique bubbling algorithm of Q-Bubble results in elevated detergent action for a faster wash cycle saving up to 50% time.

Features of Samsung’s new AI-powered Washing Machines

AI Control

Samsung continues to innovate by creating advanced laundry solutions that are flexible and powered by intelligent AI technology, to ensure a connected and seamless laundry experience. The AI controls provide smart solutions like Laundry Recipe, Laundry Planning, HomeCare Wizard and location based recommendations to make doing the laundry easier and more effective.

AI Pattern learns and remembers your laundry habits and suggests the most appropriate cycles. It ensures that cycles are personalized and optimized to fit your needs and lifestyle to give a better laundry experience. It also helps fix errors without the need to call the service center or flip through the manual. And the Auto Cycle Link communicates with the dryer to select the perfect drying course.



EcoBubble

Samsung’s Eco Bubble technology uses a bubble generator to dissolve detergent into the water and then inject air, producing a rich soapy foam cushion that penetrates 40 times faster. With less mechanical actions and bubble cushion, the technology provides 45% extra fabric care. The softer and smoother bubble action protects delicate clothes such as outdoor wear and water repellent fabrics. Eco Bubble™ ensures the detergent is properly dissolved into the water leading to faster penetration into clothes. The Super Eco Wash program washes at just 15°C, with the results of a 40°C wash, using just 30% of the energy as a result.

QuickDrive

QuickDrive has been designed to provide entirely new levels of washing performance. This technology not only drastically speeds up laundry cycles, but also makes the process much simpler and more energy efficient. The innovative fabric care drum is equipped with a pulsator that creates a unique dynamic action to wash your clothes quickly and efficiently, every time. Now you can spend less time washing and more time wearing clothes. For instance, using Super Speed Cycle with 5kg load, QuickDrive technology can get a full clean in just 39 minutes.

Auto Dispense

Auto Dispense enables you to wash clothes thoroughly with less time and effort. It automatically dispenses the appropriate amount of detergent and softener for each load, saving 26% of detergent and 46% of softener. The easy to refill detachable tank can hold enough detergent for up to 1 month of washing.

AddWash

AddWash lets the user add extra items or detergent after the wash cycle has started. One can add forgotten items, additional softener and rinse-only items anytime during a cycle.

Hygiene Steam

Hygiene Steam deep cleans clothes by releasing steam from the bottom of the drum and making the laundry thoroughly saturated. Hygiene Steam removes ingrained grime and 99.9% of bacteria and allergen. In the hygiene steam cycle, first the water, soil and detergent is drained out. Second, it gets a small amount of clean water to make steam. Then the built-in heater boils water for 20 minutes. After the steam phase, it drains the water and starts rinsing and finally proceeds to the next washing process to complete the cycle.

Digital Inverter Technology

DIT utilizes strong magnets for a quieter and more powerful performance, but uses less energy as compared to a Universal Motor with brush. It doesn’t use brushes that wear out, and is built using high quality components and outstanding mechanical engineering. This is backed-up by a 10-year warranty that guarantees the long life of your washing machine.

Drum Clean/ Drum Clean +

Drum Clean allows one to keep dirt and bacteria out of your washer without using any chemicals. It removes 99.9% of bacteria from the inside of the washer and removes dirt from the rubber gasket. Based on testing by Intertek of the Drum Clean + cycle. The washing machine automatically notifies the user when it needs cleaning.

Stay Clean Drawer

The StayClean Drawer ensures that more of the detergent is washed away with a specially designed water flushing system. So, all residual detergent or softener is fully utilized and the tray stays cleaner and more hygienic.

Bubble Soak

Bubble Soak function simply and effectively removes various types of stains with one touch. This active bubble function helps in removing a wide variety of stubborn stains, like blood, tea, wine, make-up and grass.