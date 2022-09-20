Samsung launches 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator in India

Samsung has today announced the launch of its All-New BESPOKE refrigerator in India. The BESPOKE 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator in 936-liter capacity comes with four glass panels that are interchangeable. It is available in 4 colours – Glam White, Glam Navy, Glam Pink and Charcoal Black.

Consumers can also try out different colour combinations using the BESPOKE Simulator on Samsung.com where they can select their kitchen type, wall, cabinet, and floor colours and get recommendations for the best-suited BESPOKE refrigerator that goes with the interiors.

Price and Availability

The BESPOKE French Door Refrigerator is priced at INR 3,69,000 and will be available at Samsung Exclusive Stores and leading consumer electronics stores from September 20, 2022.

Consumers who pre-book Samsung BESPOKE refrigerator between September 20, 2022 to September 26, 2022 will get a complementary Galaxy S22 smartphone on the purchase of the BESPOKE refrigerator. Consumers will get a 10-year warranty on compressors.

BESPOKE Refrigerator Features

The refrigerator features a Beverage Center that gives easy access to the Plumbing Water Dispenser that has been kept inside the refrigerator to prevent dust and other particles from entering the water. It also comes with Autofill Water Pitcher that automatically refills water and an Infuser for flavoured water.

The BESPOKE refrigerator also allows consumers to customize storage options with Dual Flex Zones— Flex Crisper and Flex Zone. This adjusts the temperature according to their needs to keep the freshness and taste of the food item intact.

Further, the BESPOKE refrigerator comes packed with a Food Showcase that features a refrigerator inside the refrigerator with two-panel doors. The first-panel door gives access to the Beverage Center. The second door offers more storage to store food and other perishable items.

The built-in deodorizing filter eliminates odours caused by bacteria from the food in the fridge with UV technology that cleans the filter continuously.

A triple Cooling System also supplies cool air to three compartments in the fridge and freezer using three dedicated coolers. The system controls the temperature and humidity in each compartment to create optimal storage conditions and prevents odours from mixing.