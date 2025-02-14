Samsung Launches 2025 Bespoke AI Refrigerators in 300L-350L Capacity Range

Samsung has announced the launch of 2025 Bespoke AI refrigerators in 300L to 350L capacity range packed with features like AI Energy Mode, Twin Cooling Plus, Smart Forward, and Wi-Fi-enabled SmartThings integration. Here are all the details to know about the new refrigerators.

Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI Refrigerators: Price

Available in the 300L-350L capacity range, the series comes with Samsung’s 20-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Compressor and starts from Rs 56,990. They are available at leading retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and Samsung’s official website.

Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI Refrigerators: Features

The AI Energy Mode integrated into the 2025 Bespoke AI refrigerators by Samsung leverages advanced AI algorithms to optimize energy consumption by analyzing the refrigerator’s usage patterns. This intelligent system identifies peak and off-peak hours of usage, adjusting energy requirements accordingly to achieve up to 10% energy savings. By reducing unnecessary energy usage, it not only ensures cost efficiency for households but also supports sustainable living by lowering carbon footprints.

SmartThings Home Care offers a seamless integration of real-time monitoring and diagnostics, allowing users to ensure their refrigerator operates at peak efficiency. By comparing past and current performance data, this feature detects potential issues early, minimizing disruptions. Additionally, it provides users with proactive maintenance tips via the SmartThings app, enabling them to extend the lifespan of their refrigerator while ensuring consistent cooling performance.

Designed to enhance the interconnected smart home ecosystem, Smart Forward ensures consistent operation by transferring tasks seamlessly between connected devices. For example, in a multi-appliance setup, the refrigerator can communicate with other devices to adjust cooling requirements based on usage. This feature is ideal for users who rely on an integrated home automation system, as it enhances convenience and ensures that every device operates harmoniously.

The Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerators allows users to control and monitor their appliance remotely via the SmartThings app. Whether it is adjusting the temperature, activating Power Cool or Power Freeze modes, or receiving maintenance notifications, users can manage their refrigerator from anywhere. For instance, while grocery shopping; users can remotely lower the temperature to store perishable items immediately upon returning home.

The Convertible 5-in-1 feature provide five modes that range from Normal, Seasonal, Extra Fridge, Vacation, and Home Alone, cater to specific situations. This adaptability ensures optimal energy savings and maximum utility.

The Twin Cooling Plus technology is designed to enhance freshness retention and prevent odor mixing. By using two independent evaporators and fans, it maintains separate cooling environments for the fridge and freezer compartments. This results in up to two times longer freshness, with up to 70% moisture retention for fruits and vegetables. By isolating odors, it preserves the natural flavors of stored items.

Next, the Active Fresh Filter+ system in the 2025 Bespoke AI refrigerators employs advanced activated carbon filtration to maintain clean and hygienic air circulation inside the refrigerator. It eliminates up to 99.99% of bacteria and neutralizes odors, ensuring a sterile environment for food storage. Additionally, it continuously sterilizes and deodorizes the air.

The Power Cool and Power Freeze functions are designed for rapid cooling and freezing needs. Power Cool lowers the fridge temperature quickly, ideal for chilling beverages or fresh produce on demand. Power Freeze accelerates ice-making and freezing of food items, making it perfect for parties or impromptu gatherings.

The Digital Inverter Compressor ensures consistent and energy-efficient cooling by automatically adjusting its speed in response to cooling demands. This minimizes wear and tear, reducing noise and power consumption.