Samsung launches 110-inch MicroLED TV

Samsung has launched a new 110-inch MicroLED TV and it’s up for presale in Korea now. The 110-inch MicroLED TV is priced at 170 million won (around Rs 1.15 crore) and will be available for pre-order in Korea later this month. It will roll out globally in the first quarter of 2021.

Samsung 110-Inch MicroLED TV has a MicroLED display technology, which uses micrometer-sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and colour filters utilized in conventional displays. Instead, it is self-illuminating producing light and colour from its own pixel structures. It expresses 100% of the DCI and Adobe RGB colour gamut, and accurately delivers wide colour gamut images taken with high-end DSLR cameras.

MicroLEDs are made of inorganic materials which are long-lasting and durable — allowing a lifespan of up to 100,000 hours, or over a decade.

The 110-inch model offers immersive 4K HDR content thanks to its 99.99% screen-to-body ratio. The black matrix and bezel have been completely removed from the display leaving only the screen, claims the company.

A feature called Multi View can display up to four sources of content simultaneously on up to 55’’ sized split screens. For audio, the TV includes an embedded Majestic Sound System that delivers breathtaking 5.1 channel sound with no external speaker.

And its Object Tracking Sound Pro feature identifies objects moving on screen, and projects the sound to follow the action.