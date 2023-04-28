Samsung is still rooting for Exynos chipsets on its Galaxy S series flagships

Samsung had to finally ditch its Exynos chipset for the Galaxy S23 series this year because those who got the Galaxy S22 Ultra with Exynos processor last year and other users of the devices powered by the Exynos range of SoCs have long complained about how the processor cripples the whole experience of using a Samsung smartphone. However, the brand doesn’t seem to have given up on its Exynos chip and it could bring it back sooner than you’d expect.

A Samsung official has confirmed that Samsung is planning on bringing back the Exynos chip to its flagship Galaxy S series devices. The announcement was made during the company’s Q1 2023 earnings call by Hyeokman Kwon, Vice President of the DS Division at Samsung LSI, who stated that the brand is “pushing for the return of Exynos to the flagship of the Galaxy series”.

While Kwon did not explicitly mention the Galaxy S24 series being powered by the chip, Samsung is known to use its top-end Exynos chips in its flagship S series and not the Z series. Further, it also wasn’t mentioned which chipset would power the devices, however, it is speculated to be the Exynos 2400.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series could be more powerful than its predecessors

Rumour mill also has it that Samsung could only use the Exynos 2300 in the baseline Galaxy S24 while the Plus and Ultra models would still be powered by the supposedly-called Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from Qualcomm. The reason behind the switch from Snapdragon to Exynos is unknown but it could be due to the brand’s heavy reliance on Qualcomm chips for its flagship devices.

However, the audience couldn’t be more happier with Samsung using Qualcomm’s chips due to the phenomenal performance of the Galaxy S23 series. Even during our review of the Galaxy S23 and the S23 Ultra, we never had any lags, heating issues, or any other performance issues which have been consistent with Exynos chips for the past few years.