Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series could be more powerful than its predecessors

Samsung is expected to update its Galaxy Smartwatch portfolio later this year, with the launch of Galaxy Watch 6 series. Previous leaks have already suggested a bunch of features and key specifications these smartwatches would bring. However, a new report now suggests that the Galaxy Watch 6 series could be more powerful than the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 series, thanks to a new chipset under the hood.

A report from SamMobile says that the Galaxy Watch 6 series models will apparently be powered by a new, Exynos W980 SoC. This chipset is expected to be 10 percent faster and more powerful than the Exynos W920 SoC that was present inside the last two generations of Galaxy Watches, including the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 series.

It further claims that chipset could be built using Samsung’s 5nm process which in turn would provide users an improved battery backup. Previous leaks have already suggested that the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 40mm model may pack a larger 300mAh battery over the 284mAh battery used in the Galaxy Watch 5 model, while the 44mm variant may pack a 425mAh battery cell.

A bigger battery paired with a new chipset could result in major efficiency gains. Apart from that, the devices are also expected to sport a 1.47-inch display panel with better resolution and screen-to-body ratio. The Galaxy Watch 5 model had a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 450×450 pixels.

Samsung also dropped a fan-favourite feature from the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and that was a physical rotating bezel which could also be used to browse through the UI of the watch. The Galaxy Watch 6 Pro is expected to bring back this feature, while the base trim of the smartwatch would retain the digital bezel from the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 series.

Samsung hasn’t officially announced anything about the new smartwatches yet, so the information mentioned above should be taken with a pinch of salt.