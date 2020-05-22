Samsung introduces its first outdoor TV, The Terrace

The Smart TV is available in three sizes including 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches.

Advertisement

Samsung has announced the launch of its first outdoor TV along with a soundbar. Dubbed as Samsung The Terrace, the new Smart TV is available in the US and Canada starting from today followed by Germany, Australia, New Zealand and other regions later this year.

The company has revealed it will introduce a professional model this summer for businesses. The Smart TV is available in three sizes including 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches. The Smart TV comes loaded with an OLED 4K display with a brightness of 2,000 nits. The display is loaded with anti-reflection and it comes with adaptive picture technology which optimises content by analyzing its surroundings to minimise glare.

Advertisement

Smart TV comes with an IP55 rating. The brand claims that the display comes with weather-resistant durability against water and dust and it comes with fitted for easy installation outdoors. The Terrace is slim and it is just 59.8mm thick. The latest Smart TV from Samsung runs on Tizen and it comes with a TV video service with over 120 channels along with Samsung Health platforms and leading streaming services.

The OS of the Terrace also supports Multi-View and Tap View. The Terrace also supports multiple voice services including Bixby, Amazon Alexa and the brand has revealed that it will soon integrate Google Assistant.

In terms of audio, the Terrace comes with a soundbar, which the brand claims delivers home theatre-like experience. The soundbar offers a deep and clear bass sound. Customers who want to customise the sound experience can connect the Smart TV with WiFi or Bluetooth-enabled speakers or other devices. The Terrace Soundbar features distortion cancelling technology as well.