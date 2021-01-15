Advertisement

Samsung introduces ISOCELL HM3 108MP camera sensor

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 15, 2021 2:18 pm

HM3 can capture sharper and more vivid images in ultra-high resolution with faster auto-focus and extended dynamic range.
Samsung has today introduced its latest 108-megapixel (Mp) mobile image sensor, Samsung ISOCELL HM3. With a wide spectrum of advanced sensor technologies, the HM3 can capture sharper and more vivid images in ultra-high resolution with faster auto-focus and extended dynamic range.

 

The 1/1.33” ISOCELL HM3 with 0.8μm-sized pixels is a new addition to Samsung ISOCELL’s 108Mp product line-up.

For faster auto-focus, the HM3 integrates an improved Super PD Plus feature. Super PD Plus adds AF-optimized micro-lenses over the phase detection focusing agents, increasing measurement accuracy of the agents by 50-per cent. The enhanced phase detection auto focusing (PDAF) solution helps to keep moving subjects in sharp focus and delivers optimum results in dark environments.

Samsung 108MP camera sensor 

In mixed light environments, such as at the end of a tunnel, the HM3 adopts Smart ISO Pro, a high-dynamic-range (HDR) imaging technology which uses an intra-scene dual conversion gain (iDCG) solution. Smart ISO Pro simultaneously captures a frame in both high and low ISO, then merges them into a single image in 12-bit colour depth and with reduced noise.

 

As Smart ISO Pro does not require multiple exposure shots to create a standard HDR image, it can significantly reduce motion-artifacts. In addition, with a low-noise mode, it improves the light sensitivity by 50-percent to capture brighter and clearer results in low-light environments than its predecessor.

 

The HM3’s pixel layout is especially arranged in three-by-three single colour structures suitable for nine-pixel binning. By merging nine neighbouring pixels, the 108Mp HM3 mimics a 12Mp image sensor with large 2.4μm-pixels, heightening light sensitivity when taking photographs in low-light environments. With an improved binning hardware IP, the HM3 supports seamless transitions between 108Mp and 12Mp resolutions.

 

Designs of the new sensor have also been optimized to reduce energy usage under preview mode by 6.5-per cent, offering added power efficiency to the overall mobile device.

