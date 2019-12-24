Samsung introduces five-star direct cool single door refrigerator lineup in India

The new lineup will be made available from January 15, 2020, at a starting price of Rs 17,990 from Samsung Shop and retail channels.

Samsung has today announced the launch of its first five-star Direct Cool Single Door refrigerator lineup in India, which is based on new 2020 Star Ratings. The new lineup will be made available from January 15, 2020, at a starting price of Rs 17,990 from Samsung Shop and retail channels.

The company claims that the new lineup of single door refrigerator comes with a gross capacity of 198 litres and it comes with crown design with H-bar chrome handle design. It is available in a different pattern including Paradise Bloom, New Camellia, Wave and Mystic Overlay. It comes with a base stand drawer that provides additional storage for non-perishable vegetables.

The brand is offering a 10-year warranty on the compressor. Samsung says that can also be connected to solar power, contributing to energy conservation, in line with the government’s efforts to promote solar power.

“With the latest BEE norms coming into effect, we expect consumer focus to further shift towards energy efficient products. We are launching India’s first five-star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator 198 litre lineup based on the new 2020 Star Ratings. The new refrigerators also come equipped with ‘Make for India’ features to address the needs of Indian consumers. At Samsung, we listen to our customers and develop meaningful innovations that make their lives better,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.