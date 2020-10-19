Samsung introduces e-catalogue for its products

Samsung has introduced e-catalogue for its product portfolio as a part of green initiative.

Samsung, the korean OEM has announced an e-catalogue for its product portfolio. As per Samsung, it is a Green initiative aimed at increasing consumer safety, enhancing buying experience and reducing carbon footprint through retail. With this, Samsung also reduces the usage of printed brochures.

Through the new e-catalogue, consumers will be able to browse the entire range of smartphones, wearables, televisions and other digital appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, air purifiers, smart ovens and sound devices by Samsung.

With the e-catalogue, Samsung aims to help understand the users about the features of the product with the help of high quality pictures and unboxing videos.

Consumers will also be able to shortlist and compare models within each product category on key specifications.

“At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do and consumer safety holds utmost importance. We are also committed to providing our consumers with unique experiences. With our new e-catalogue we want to offer an enhanced buying experience to our consumers, and also help our retail partners", said Ashish Bansal, Vice President, Corporate Marketing, Samsung India.

Samsung also informs that all the e-catalogues on their website are compatible with mobile viewing and consumers will also have an option of downloading low-resolution or high-resolution e-catalogues.

Samsung also states that the e-catalogue also empowers the brand’s retail partners to connect with their customers in a better way, as they can now easily share product related information with consumers through emails, WhatsApp messages and texts.