Samsung introduces dedicated security chip solution, might power next Galaxy smartphone

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2020 12:09 pm

The latest solution consists of a Secure Element (SE) chip (S3FV9RR) along with enhanced security software.
Samsung has announced the launch of a new standalone turnkey security solution. The latest solution consists of a Secure Element (SE) chip (S3FV9RR) along with enhanced security software. 

 

The solution offers protection for tasks such as booting, isolated storage, mobile payment and other applications. The brand claims that the latest security chip is Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level (CC EAL) 6+ certified, which is the highest level acquired by a mobile component. The latest security solution is expected to be available within the third quarter of 2020. 

 

The company claims that the latest chip comes with twice the secure storage capacity as compared to its predecessor, S3K250AF, which was announced in February this year. The new security solution also supports the hardware-based root of trust (RoT), secure boot and device authentication. As a bootloader initiates, a chain of trust is activated through which each and every firmware with approved keys are sequentially validated. This secure booting process is handled by the RoT, guarding the device against any possible malicious attacks.

 

Samsung says that the security system can work as a standalone solution, and it works independently from the security performance of the device’s main processor. The security chip can be used in mobile devices, IoT applications, and other devices in all performance levels. The solution also meets the hardware security module requirements for cryptographic operations outlined by an upcoming mobile operating system version.




 

