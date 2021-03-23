Samsung introduces Curd Maestro to IoT Enabled Family Hub, SpaceMax Refrigerators

The Curd Maestro Family Hub refrigerator (673 litre) is available at a special pre-booking price of INR 187,990 on Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart and online stores of retail partners across India, including Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales from March 23 to March 31, 2021.

Samsung has today expanded its proprietary Curd Maestro technology to its large capacity refrigerators, including the IoT-enabled Family Hub and SpaceMax Side-by-Side refrigerators.

On purchase of a Curd Maestro Family Hub refrigerator, buyers get a complimentary Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) along with a cashback of up to INR 6,000.



SpaceMax Curd Maestro (692 litre) refrigerator is available in Real Stainless and Black Matt starting from INR 93,990, across all leading retail stores. The large capacity (845 litre) Side-by-Side refrigerator is available at a price of INR 101,990, across all leading retail stores.

Samsung Side-by-Side Refrigerators come with 10-year warranty on its Digital Inverter Technology Compressor that provides up to 50% energy savings.



Additionally, as a part of its 2021 line-up, Samsung has also introduced a large capacity 845 litre Side-by-Side refrigerator. Built to address consumer need for extra storage space, this refrigerator also comes with a Home Bar feature. The sleek small window of the Home Bar, when gently tapped, provides convenient access to beverages placed inside, resulting in energy savings.



Curd Maestro, the world’s first refrigerators that can make curd and address the pain points of daily curd making, will now be available in 673 litre premium Curd Maestro Family Hub refrigerator and also in 692 litre SpaceMax series.

Besides taking the usage of refrigerators from food preservation to food preparation, IoT features in the Curd Maestro Family Hub allow you to customize your curd preparation settings through the Smart Things App, anywhere and anytime.

Features of Curd Maestro Family Hub Refrigerators

Using the Curd Maestro, one needs to boil and cool the milk and mix the curd culture manually while Curd Maestro does the most crucial part of the job – fermentation. It will not only ferment the curd but will store it too. Curd Maestro makes curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions. Curd Maestro enables curd preparation in 6.5 to 7.5 hours – 6.5 hours for soft curd, 7.5 hours for thick curd.

The built-in View Inside Camera on the Curd Maestro Family Hub™ allows users to take a quick peek inside the refrigerator with a multi-finger swipe down on the Family Hub screen, without opening the refrigerator. You can also use the SmartThings app to see what’s inside the refrigerator remotely, even while you are out shopping. The refrigerator allows you to create shopping lists, food memos, digitally label food with expiration dates and set reminders.

Curd Maestro Family Hub keeps the family more closely connected and organized with its built-in screen that can be used as a whiteboard, memo or even a photo album. Family members can also make calls and share photos and notes with each other through the refrigerator. They can even share and update calendars through the Family Hub app (synced with Google, MS365).



Samsung’s Bixby recognizes individual voices and provides personalized information based on preferences. Ask “Hi Bixby, what’s new today?” and it will provide a read out of the news, weather and calendar updates. You can also enjoy hands-free calls with Bixby voice control.

Users can access millions of songs through the web browser, live radio app or Music apps such as Spotify Gaana.com and TuneIn or mirror their Samsung Smart TVs and smartphones to watch their favourite shows on the Family Hub screen. The new Family Hub also features 25-watt premium speaker for sound

The new Curd Maestro Family Hub recommends smart recipes based on dietary preferences you set, helps you come up with a week-long meal plan based on your refrigerator inventory, and prepares your shopping list.

SpaceMax Technology enables the inside walls of the refrigerator to be much thinner by using minimal amount of high-efficiency insulation. This means more storage space. For a sleek and seamless design, the Curd Maestro Family Hub, showcases elegant flat doors with recessed handles and a counter depth design to help fit in any space.

The refrigerator also comes with a Deodorizing Filter, keeping the inside of the refrigerator fresh by constantly passing air through built-in activated carbon filters. The Power Cool & Power Freeze features offer rapid cooling performance at the touch of a button.