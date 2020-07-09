Advertisement

Samsung introduces Aluminium Edition of Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 09, 2020 2:49 pm

The company has introduced a new Aluminium Edition of Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G in the country.

Samsung has today announced the launch of a new variant of Galaxy Watch Active 2 in India. The company has introduced a new Aluminium Edition of Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G in the country. 

 

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium Edition price and availability

 

Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium edition will come in three unique finishes - Cloud Silver, Aqua Black and Pink Gold. The latest edition is priced at Rs 28,490 and it will be available starting July 11 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals. Consumers buying Galaxy Watch Active2 4G can avail 10 per cent cashback and 6 months no-cost EMI offers till July 31, 2020.

 

With this, the smartwatch is now available in two options: Stainless Steel and Aluminium. The stainless steel variant is priced at Rs 35,990 and it is available in silver, black and gold colour options.

 

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 features

 

Galaxy Watch Active 2

 

To start with the features, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is loaded with e-sim connectivity making it easier to work as a standalone device and one can also take calls freely from the watch itself without having to keep their phone around.

 

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes with a 1.4-inch display. It offers Super AMOLED always-on screens with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels with Corning’s Gorilla Glass DX+ for protection. The screen comes with a rotating touch bezel to allow users to interact with the smartwatch's UI by moving their fingers in a clockwise or counter-clockwise direction. It is powered by the Tizen platform and is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or higher or iOS 9.0 or above.

 

The watch comes with a 340mAh battery. It is powered by the Exynos 9110 processor paired with up to 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. It also comes with 5ATM water resistance. It has various sensors including a heart-rate sensor, ECG sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and ambient light sensor.

 

The smartwatch can track more than 39 workouts, and seven of them are automatically activated including running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine and dynamic workouts. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is an IP68 rated and MIL-STD 810G rated water-resistant and dustproof device.

 

