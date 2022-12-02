Samsung India to Offer 20-Year Warranty on Select Products

Samsung has announced to offer of a 20-year warranty on a couple of its home appliance products in India. It’s an industry-first initiative taken by the consumer electronics brand to impress its customers with its products.

The company will provide 20 year extended warranty on Digital Inverter motors used in washing machines and Digital Inverter compressors used in refrigerators.

Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President of the Consumer Electronics Business Samsung India, says, “With our vision to offer sustainable solutions to our consumers, we have introduced a 20-year warranty on Digital Inverter Motors and Compressor used in our washing machines and refrigerators.”

Aim to reduce e-waste

Samsung claims that they have taken this initiative to reduce the environmental waste caused by e-waste. The extended warranty will pave the way to a sustainable environment through the durability of its products from Samsung.

The brand endorses the durability factor of its products because its mainly backed by Digital Inverter Technology (DIT). This technology improvises the overall energy efficiency, performance, and longevity of large appliances like refrigerators and washing machines.

”Frequent replacement of home appliances not only costs time and energy but also produces bodily waste. Hence, this initiative aims to reduce e-waste while offering durability and peace of mind to our consumers,” Singh adds.

Following the same lines, Samsung has developed its Digital Inverter technology with different operational systems. These systems play an efficient mechanism in bringing down costs, carbon footprints, and noise.

Samsung has used strong magnets in its Digital Inverter motor that decreases friction and noise while the washing machine operates. Besides, the small moving parts and the brushless motor are significant factors in increasing the lifespan.

On the other hand, the regular compressors in most refrigerators come with a single-speed operating system. These compressors are turned off at an interval of time or run at full speed all the time.

Samsung refrigerators with Digital Inverter Compressors provide different operational speeds. This results in high efficiency and consistent temperature inside the refrigerator. Like the DI Motor, the DI Compressor reduces the overall cost, carbon footprint, and noise.

Warranty offered by other brands

Most of the other brands in the market, like LG, Bosh and Whirlpool, offer around 10 years of warranty on their motors. The move by Samsung will surely change the dynamics of teh market and propel other brands to relook at their strategy.