Samsung India employees raise Rs 1 Crore to contribute to PM CARES Fund

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2020 4:09 pm

The money raised by the Samsung employees will be transferred by the Company to the PM CARES Fund.
Samsung has announced that its employees across India have put together a voluntary contribution of Rs 1 crore to support the country’s fight against Covid-19. The money raised by the employees will be transferred by the Company to the PM CARES Fund.

This contribution, voluntarily raised by the employees from their individual salaries, is over and above the Rs 20 crore donation made by the Company to the PM CARES Fund and other state funds, as part of the commitment to the country’s battle against Covid-19.

The company remains committed to assist the local communities in these trying times, and beyond, through various citizenship initiatives. In the last two months, Samsung India has provided hospitals in Noida with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic. This includes thousands of Preventive Masks and Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) kits: Surgeon Gowns, Face Masks, Gloves, Preventive Eye wear, Hood Cap and Shoe Covers. The Company has also equipped hospitals and at other healthcare facilities with a large number of Infra-red Thermometers and Public Address systems. Along with these, Air Purifiers that are vital to improve the ambient air quality in medical facilities, have also been provided.

In Noida, and in two districts of in Tamil Nadu, Samsung has also supported the local administration, local police and migrant workers with daily essentials such as food packets and grocery.

Deliveries of Digital X-ray and Digital Ultrasound machines that Samsung provides to government hospitals as part of its Samsung Smart Healthcare citizenship program were also hastened. The most recent deliveries of the equipment have been to hospitals in Noida, Rajkot and Pune that have been designated as Covid-19 facilities. The Samsung Digital X-ray and Digital Ultrasound machines have aided in quick diagnostics.

 Samsung customers can also carry out hassle-free transfer to the PM CARES Fund directly from their Galaxy smartphones by clicking on the PM CARES Fund option on the Samsung Pay application.

