Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Gets One UI 6.1 Update In India

Samsung released its One UI 6.1 update with all the Galaxy AI features for Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 in March and now it’s time for 2022 flagships to get the update. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now reportedly getting the One UI 6.1 update in India with a host of AI features such as Circle To Search, Chat Assist and more.

Shared by X user Yash Agarwal, the One UI 6.1 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been released in India with firmware version F936BXXU6FXE3. While the update weighs in at about 3.1GB, it still doesn’t carry the May 2024 security patch and runs on April 2024’s. If you have a Galaxy Z Fold 4 in India, you can check for the new update by heading over to Settings, then Software update and tapping on the Download and install option.

The One UI 6.1 update puts the following Galaxy AI features into the hands of more users: Circle to Search with Google, Chat Assist, Interpreter, Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion and AI-Generated Wallpaper.

One UI 6.1 has been one of the most popular and successful updates from Samsung in the company’s history. Since rolling out in March, 8.8 million users have downloaded and used the update as of April 2024. The One UI 6.1 update was downloaded by nearly 75% of European Galaxy Z Fold5 users, 80% of S23 Ultra users, and nearly 65% of Tab S9 users. Samsung aims to have more than 100 million users access to Galaxy AI by the end of 2024.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 may also have received the update in India or will get it in a few days, as it is also poised to receive it in Phase 2 of the rollout alongside the Z Fold 4 and the Tab S8 series. With the update reaching more number of devices, the number of users having access to Galaxy AI is surely set to increase by a considerable amount.